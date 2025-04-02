Drivers warned of urgent repairs on major Doncaster city centre roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned of delays and disruption as urgent repairs take place on a major city centre roundabout from today.

The works will take place at the Cleveland Street roundabout throughout today, a City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said.

The “urgent remedial works” follow an investigation into “a number of carriageway hazards.”

Lane closures will be in place throughout, with works aiming to be completed by Friday.

A spokesperson said: “Please be advised that this may cause some disruption, particularly during peak times.”