Drivers warned of potential delays and disruption as huge lorry takes to region's roads

Drivers across South Yorkshire are being warned of potential delays and disruption as another huge lorry load makes its way across the region.

At 6pm on Friday (29 November), police will be escorting the abnormal load out of Hellaby Industrial Estate to the M1 north.

Due to the load size police will have to close the A631 Bawtry Road in Rotherham from the mini roundabout towards the M18, and from the M18 towards Hellaby.

This closure is to allow the load to travel contraflow before a specialist team manoeuvre it over the central reservation.

“During the closure no traffic will be allowed to move as safety is our main priority, and once complete all roads will be re-opened,” a spokesperson said.

“We apologise in advance for this disruption but it has to move at this time due to other police escorts and restrictions that are in place throughout its journey.

“If you think this may effect you please travel earlier or use an alternative route.”