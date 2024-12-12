Drivers warned as final abnormal lorry load set to take to South Yorkshire's roads
At 6pm on Friday 13 December, South Yorkshire Police will be escorting the final abnormal load out of Hellaby Industrial Estate to the M1 north.
As before, due to the size of the load officers will have to close the A631 Bawtry Road in Hellaby from the mini roundabout towards the M18, and from the M18 towards Hellaby.
This closure is to allow the load to travel contraflow before a specialist team manoeuvre it over the central reservation.
During the closure no traffic will be allowed to move as safety is the force’s main priority, and once complete all roads will be re-opened.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: We again apologise in advance and acknowledge the comments made on previous posts about this disruption, but it has to move at this time due to other police escorts and restrictions that are in place throughout its journey.
“We cannot therefore move it in the early hours of the morning or on a weekend.
"These closures are only in place for 15 to 20 minutes so if you think this may affect you please travel earlier or use an alternative route.”
The lorry loads is the latest in a series of abnormally sized shipments moved out off the industrial estate over recent weeks, with police forced to close a number of roads on each occasion while the vehicle was escorted to the motorway network.
