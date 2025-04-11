Rossington industrial waste fireRossington industrial waste fire
Dramatic photos show huge scale of operation to tackle Doncaster industrial waste blaze

By Stephanie Bateman

Published 11th Apr 2025, 14:23 BST
Dramatic photos taken by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service show the huge scale of an operation to tackle a Doncaster industrial waste blaze earlier this week.

SYFRS were called at 10.39pm on Wednesday, April 9, to a fire on Bankwood Lane in New Rossington.

A spokesman said: "On arrival crews discovered a large amount of industrial waste involved and increased our response to prevent any further growth of the incident.”

Firefighters worked overnight to contain the incident and to tackle deep seated pockets of fire.

Six fire engines were still at the scene the following morning.

Rossington industrial waste fire

Rossington industrial waste fire

Rossington industrial waste fire

Rossington industrial waste fire

