Dramatic photos show huge scale of operation to tackle Doncaster industrial waste blaze

SYFRS were called at 10.39pm on Wednesday, April 9, to a fire on Bankwood Lane in New Rossington.
A spokesman said: "On arrival crews discovered a large amount of industrial waste involved and increased our response to prevent any further growth of the incident.”
Firefighters worked overnight to contain the incident and to tackle deep seated pockets of fire.
Six fire engines were still at the scene the following morning.
