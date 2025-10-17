Dramatic photos show extent of huge blaze seen across Doncaster
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to countryside near Marr last night following the blaze which involved hundreds of hay bales.
Crews from across the region spent the night tackling the blaze, with the flames visible from across Doncaster.
In an update, SYFR has shared photos of the blaze at its height and the aftermath this morning.
Posting details on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “The scene last night and this morning at the hay bale fire near Marr Grange Lane, Doncaster.
“One fire engine remains in attendance working to bring this incident to a conclusion.
“Huge respect to all the crews who have worked hard to bring this fire under control.
Crews were called to the incident on farmland on the outskirts of the city late last night.
After flames broke out, a SYFR spokesperson said: “We currently have two fire engines tackling a blaze involving a large amount of hay in Marr, Doncaster.
“Please avoid the area whilst our crews tackle the incident and if you live nearby, keep your doors and windows closed.”
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is now under way.
Anyone with information can contact FireStoppers on 0800 1695558.
The service is totally anonymous and allows users to report details of fires in complete confidence without having to leave any details.
Further details about FireStoppers are available at the organisation’s website where you can also pass on information.
