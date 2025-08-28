Dramatic aerial photos show huge blaze in Doncaster street this lunchtime
Fire crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been tackling the flames at a property in Grange Road, Woodlands.
Aerial photos from the scene – provided by Airpixel Productions - show a large plume of grey and white smoke rising from the address.
A SYFR spokesperson said: “We were called at 12:34pm. Three fire crews attended – all occupants were already out of the premise when crews arrived.”
