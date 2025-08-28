Dramatic aerial photos show huge blaze in Doncaster street this lunchtime

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Aug 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 14:14 BST
This is the scene in a Doncaster street this lunchtime as fire crews fight a large house blaze.

Fire crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been tackling the flames at a property in Grange Road, Woodlands.

Aerial photos from the scene – provided by Airpixel Productions - show a large plume of grey and white smoke rising from the address.

A SYFR spokesperson said: “We were called at 12:34pm. Three fire crews attended – all occupants were already out of the premise when crews arrived.”

