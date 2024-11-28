Dopey Doncaster thug jailed over prison phone smuggling plot posts selfies from cell

A Doncaster thug serving a double prison sentence for a brutal attack on a woman and a plot to smuggle phones and drugs into prison alongside his mum has shared a string of selfies online from inside his cell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Deere, who is serving an 11 year sentence for attacking a woman after breaking into her home and smashing pint glasses over her head while yelling “kill her” was last week also jailed for two and a half years after pleading guilty to a plot to smuggle a phone charger into jail with his mum Dawn Haslam, who was also sentenced.

Now it has emerged that Deere, 26, has posted a number of photos from inside prison, several captioned with the message “free us up” since being jailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under Prison Service rules, prisoners are not allowed to access social networking websites such as Facebook, X or Instagram while they are in custody, with mobile phones banned on the inside.

Jailed yob Joshua Deere has been sharing photos from his prison cell on Facebook. (Photo: Facebook).

In a Facebook account registered under the name Josh Xivyrose, Deere has shared a number of photos of himself in recent months with one captioned: “Soon home.”

In another post from behind bars he wrote: “Just to let use (sic) no (sic) i’m doing just fine chin up chest out time waits for no man soon home.”

And his mum Dawn Haslam, also sentenced last week, has commented on a number of the photos, telling Deere: “Look well their (sic) son,” with another post adding: “awesome picture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deere was a serving prisoner at HMP Doncaster in February 2022 when he enlisted his mother to help him get illegal articles into the Category B men's prison.

Prison officers were alerted to Deere's suspicious behaviour when he was seen with his hands down his trousers during a social visit attended by his mother Dawn Haslam.

Footage was immediately checked, which showed Haslam hand Deere an item, resulting in Deere's removal from the visits hall.

When he was searched, officers found a small foil wrap containing a small mobile phone charging port.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haslam was also arrested and immediately admitted to trying to smuggle in contraband, with a search of her home leading to the discovery of cannabis wrapped in cling film.

Deere and Haslam both pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cannabis and conspiring to bring a List B prohibited article into a prison, namely a phone charger.

Deere, aged 26, of Manor Estate, was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court with Haslam, 52, of Wensley Crescent, given a 12-month sentence suspended for two years.

In 2023, Deere was jailed after breaking into a woman’s home and shouting “kill her and take her gold” before attacking her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He attacked his victim with a knife, smashed pint glasses over her head and threw kitchen appliances at her during the “horrendous and a terrifying ordeal”.

Deere was jailed for 11 years when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with a string of offences including aggravated burglary.

With two other women, he smashed a window to break into a home on St Peter's Avenue on November 5, 2021, and attacked the woman living there.

Standing at the bottom of the stairs with a knife, Deere lunged towards his victim and cut her left arm. After beating her at the top of the stairs, Deere’s victim fell to the bottom and attempted to flee her attackers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in the kitchen of the property Deere continued to attack the woman – smashing pint glasses over her head, throwing kitchen appliances at her, and causing deep wounds to her hands with a knife.

CSI officers assisting with the investigation found Deere’s blood, alongside the victim’s on a knife recovered from the property, linking Deere to the scene and a hunt for him began.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison or aggravated burglary. He was also sentenced to four and half years for harassment and three years for a separate burglary charge. His sentences will run concurrently.