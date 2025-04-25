Doncaster's St George's Bridge closed for over two hours while emergency services dealt with a concern for a man's safety
Doncaster's St George's Bridge was closed for over two hours yesterday (Thursday April 24) while emergency services dealt with a concern for a man's safety.
Police were called at 2.55pm.
Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not thought to be life threatening or changing.
The bridge was closed in both directions while emergency services attended, and reopened at around 5.30pm.
