Doncaster's St George's Bridge closed due to serious emergency incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Doncaster's St George's Bridge is currently closed as emergency services deal with a serious incident this afternoon.
Eye witnesses contacted the Free Press about the situation and we have approached the police for information.
Avoid the area if you can.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.