Doncaster's St George's Bridge closed due to serious emergency incident

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 24th Apr 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 16:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster's St George's Bridge is currently closed as emergency services deal with a serious incident this afternoon.

Eye witnesses contacted the Free Press about the situation and we have approached the police for information.

Avoid the area if you can.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice