Doncaster woman dies after plunging from hotel walkway in Thailand

A 58-year-old British tourist from Doncaster has died after falling from a walkway at a hotel in Thailand.

Emergency services were called to the hotel in the Patong area in the early hours of this morning, local news outlet The Phuket News, has reported.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 2.40am, when the female was pronounced dead at Patong Hospital.

The newspaper reported: “According to initial investigations, the woman had been out dining and drinking with her boyfriend earlier in the evening. The couple were returning to their hotel on Rath-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd when the accident occurred, police reported.”

Police said the woman fell six to seven metres from a walkway while ascending the building. The fall caused multiple injuries including a broken neck, fractured nose, facial bruising and broken bones in her wrist and ankle.

