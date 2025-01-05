Doncaster wakes up to snow as amber alert remains in force throughout day
Snow has fallen across the city overnight, blanketing homes, streets, gardens and cars – with more expected throughout the day.
Two weather warnings are currently in place for Doncaster – an amber warning for snow which began at 9pm last night and expires at midnight today and a yellow warning of snow and ice which runs until midnight tonight.
City of Doncaster Council has been gritting routes and ahead of last night’s snowfall, a spokesperson said: “Our fully trained staff and fleet of gritters and rock salt have planned for this and are prepared well in advance.
“We treated the roads on Friday evening and throughout Saturday in anticipation of snowfall.
“We have approximately 330 miles of primary roads to cover across Doncaster and will also be doing our secondary routes, so please park sensibly to allow gritters, ploughs, and emergency services vehicles past.
“As always, please plan your journey in advance and travel safely as there may be disruption.”
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Snow is expected to lead to disruption during Sunday across northern England."
The alert warned of travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, delays and cancellations to rail and air travel and some rural communities being cut off
It also said that power cuts and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be affected as snow sweeps across the UK.
