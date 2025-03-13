Doncaster street sealed off by police overnight with emergency services still at scene
A Doncaster street has been cordoned off by police overnight – with emergency services still at the scene this morning.
Part of Amersall Road in Scawthorpe has been cordoned off near to its junction with Pipering Lane East, eyewitnesses have reported.
It is understood police and ambulances were called to the street late last night, with police remaining in place throughout the night.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of the incident.