Doncaster street sealed off by police following serious emergency incident
A Doncaster street has been sealed off by police with a cordon in place this morning.
Eyewitnesses in Petersgate, Scawthorpe have reported a large police presence at the scene with the road cordoned off.
It is understood residents within the cordon have been unable to leave their homes and vehicles diverted away from the area.
One said people living in the area were unable to take vehicles off their drives.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning’s incident.
