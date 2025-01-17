Doncaster street sealed off by police after serious overnight incident
A Doncaster street has been sealed off by police overnight following a serious overnight incident.
Dozens of police officers and several police cars were called out to the Micklebring Grove area of Conisbrough late last night, according to eyewitnesses.
It is understood flats in the area have been sealed off overnight with a heavy police presence remaining at the scene this morning, with six patrol cars reported in the street.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details of the incident.
