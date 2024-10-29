Doncaster street cordoned off with police tent at the scene this morning

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Oct 2024, 07:44 BST
A Doncaster street has been cordoned off – with a police tent erected at the scene – following a serious emergency incident.

Residents have reported a large police presence in alleyways near to Great Central Avenue in Balby overnight, with a number of officers at the scene.

Photos from the scene show an area of grassland taped off with a blue South Yorkshire Police tent erected near to trees and houses.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.

