Doncaster secondary school put into lockdown with police at scene
Several parents have contacted the Free Press regarding an incident which is understood to have happened outside Armthorpe Academy on Mere Lane, Armthorpe.
It is understood that pupils are being kept inside for safety and there is reportedly no cause for concern.
There are unconfirmed reports of police detaining a man outside the premies.
An message, sent by the school to parents and headed “urgent lockdown” and seen by the Free Press reads: “Good afternoon.
“Due to an incident on Mere Lane we have had to put the school in lockdown. Students are safe in school and we will update you with any further information as soon as we can.”
The message was sent to parents shortly after 3pm.
We have contacted Armthorpe Academy and South Yorkshire Police for further details on this afternoon’s incident.