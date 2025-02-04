Doncaster secondary school put into lockdown with police at scene

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 15:25 BST
A Doncaster secondary school has been put into lockdown this afternoon with police called to the scene.

Several parents have contacted the Free Press regarding an incident which is understood to have happened outside Armthorpe Academy on Mere Lane, Armthorpe.

It is understood that pupils are being kept inside for safety and there is reportedly no cause for concern.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are unconfirmed reports of police detaining a man outside the premies.

Police have reportedly been called to Armthorpe Academy.placeholder image
Police have reportedly been called to Armthorpe Academy.

An message, sent by the school to parents and headed “urgent lockdown” and seen by the Free Press reads: “Good afternoon.

“Due to an incident on Mere Lane we have had to put the school in lockdown. Students are safe in school and we will update you with any further information as soon as we can.”

The message was sent to parents shortly after 3pm.

We have contacted Armthorpe Academy and South Yorkshire Police for further details on this afternoon’s incident.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceStudents
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice