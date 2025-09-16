Doncaster scooter rider in hospital with serious injuries after collision with bus

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:57 BST
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after the scooter he was riding was involved in a collision with a bus on a major Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to the A630 Balby Road in Doncaster this morning, with the air ambulance at the scene and police cordoning off the road.

The man in hospital has been named locally by friends as Ryan Hall.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.06am this morning (Tuesday 16 September), we were made aware by the ambulance service of a road traffic collision on Balby Road in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Balby Road this morningplaceholder image
Emergency services were called to Balby Road this morning

“It is reported that a bus and a pedestrian on an e-scooter were involved in the collision. Officers and the ambulance service attended.

“The rider of the e-scooter has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the bus remained at the scene and is assisting our officers with their enquiries.

“Balby Road was closed for a short period officers conducted their enquiries.”

