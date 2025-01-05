Doncaster school updates and flood alerts as snow problems continue
Outwood Primary Academy in Woodlands told parents: “Children return to school tomorrow (Monday) morning at 8:45.
"We will keep you informed in the morning if the weather has any impact on this, but all being well we will be able to start back on time.
“We look forward to seeing you all.”
Saltersgate Infant School in Scawsby shared: “School will reopen to all pupils tomorrow, however, due to the snow and sleet over the past 24 hours, with more forecast tonight and early tomorrow, we plan to delay the start of the day.
“School gates and classroom doors will open from 10am up until 10.20am.
“Arrivals after this time should come through the school office.
“Dragonflies will not be open for breakfast club, however, will open as usual after school.
“Nursery morning sessions will also begin from 10am, finishing at the normal finish time of 11.45am for the AM session children.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and know this will be frustrating for some however, as a parent myself I know the difficulties caused when these decisions are left too late.
"We will update ASAP if there are any changes.”
Meanwhile, a flood alert – meaning flooding is possible – has been issued for the River Dearne.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “River levels are forecast to rise on the River Dearne and its tributaries due to rainfall and melting of snowfall throughout today.
“River levels are expected to rise from 22:00 this evening and flooding is possible between 5:30 tomorrow morning, Monday 6 January and 5:00 Tuesday 7 January 2025. Areas most at risk include the River Dearne and its tributaries from Denby Dale to Mexborough.
“Wintry showers are expected to continue until 8am tomorrow morning, Monday 6 January, after which it will be mainly dry and cold for the next few days. Cold temperatures are forecast to continue through next week and icy conditions remain.
“We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses. Please refer to advice from local authorities and the emergency services regarding risks relating to snow and icy conditions.”
