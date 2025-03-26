Doncaster school put into lockdown this afternoon, say worried parents

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:20 BST

A Doncaster school has been put into lockdown this afternoon, worried parents have said.

Parents of pupils at Atlas Academy in Prospect Place near to Balby Bridge flats have been told to stay away from the school due to reports of an unspecified incident near to the building, parents have said.

The message, seen by the Free Press, reads: “Urgent, the school is in a full lockdown situation.

"During this period the phones must not be used and entrances will be un-manned, external doors locked and nobody allowed in or out,

A Doncaster school has reportedly been put into lockdown this afternoon.

"Please DO NOT come to school until we say it is safe to do so We will update you shortly.”

One worried mum said: “All we know is there an incident outside of school.

"We just want to know the children are safe, whatever the reason is.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorksire Ambulance Service for details.

