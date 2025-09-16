Doncaster school in lockdown as police deal with serious incident nearby

A Doncaster primary school has been put into lockdown this morning as police deal with a serious incident near to the premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adwick Primary School in Windmill Balk Lane has been closed with emergency services reported in an area near to the school.

In a message sent to parents and seen by the Free Press, a school spokesperson said: “We've have been notified of an incident this morning in the vicinity of the school.

"All children are currently safe and inside the building.

Police have been called to the scene in Windmill Balk Lane this morning.

"The police have been notified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will not be allowing any children outside of the building until we have been informed by the police that the local area is safe.

"This is a precautionary measure and we will update parents once we have heard back from the police.

"If your child is currently not at school, please do not bring them into school at this time.

"Please do not contact the school at this time regarding this matter so we can keep the phone lines free and please do not come to the school site.

"We will contact parents as soon as we have anymore information.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning’s incident.