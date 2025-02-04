Doncaster school in lockdown after pupils threatened by boy with 'sharp object'
Police were called to Armthorpe Academy in Mere Lane this afternoon with pupils kept in classrooms after an emergency alert was sent to parents.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Today, Tuesday 4 February, at 2.53pm we responded to reports of a boy making threats towards students at Armthorpe Academy on Mere Lane in Doncaster.
“It is alleged that the boy, aged 13, was in possession of a sharp object.
“Officers have attended and located the boy, and following a search no weapons were found.
“No one was injured during the incident and our officers remain in the area. Enquiries are ongoing.”
A message, sent by the school to parents and headed “urgent lockdown” and seen by the Free Press reads: “Good afternoon.
“Due to an incident on Mere Lane we have had to put the school in lockdown. Students are safe in school and we will update you with any further information as soon as we can.”
The message was sent to parents shortly after 3pm.
It comes after yesterday’s tragedy in Sheffield in which a 15-year-old schoolboy was stabbed to death.
Harvey Willgoose died following an incident at All Saints Catholic High School in the city.
A 15-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remais in police custody over the incident, South Yorkshire Police said.
The school shut its doors on Monday afternoon in the aftermath of the stabbing, which took place shortly after noon.