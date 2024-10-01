Doncaster Rovers fan given lifetime ban as police probe "hateful" Bradford City fire post

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster Rovers fan has been handed a lifetime ban from the club and a police probe launched after a reported “hateful” post about the Bradford City stadium fire, which claimed the lives of 56 supporters.

The club has banned the supporter from all home and away games and “all club activities” for life following a post on social media about the 1985 tragedy at the club’s Valley Parade stadium when a huge blaze tore through a stand during a game, trapping and killing scores of fans.

A club spokesperson said: “Doncaster Rovers Football Club can confirm a lifetime club ban has been issued to an individual responsible for a hateful social media post.

“Since the post was made at the weekend, the club has received multiple reports from members of the public that are understandably distressed regarding the content.

A Doncaster Rovers fan has been given a lifetime ban from the club.

“We were able to identify the individual responsible for the post and immediately instigated the lifetime ban from all club activities.

"We are also working closely with South Yorkshire Police regarding the post.

“Doncaster Rovers vehemently condemn the behaviour of the individual responsible and reiterate our zero tolerance stance towards online hate speech.”

The Free Press understands the same supporter has also made racist posts about Bradford previously and sparked outrage when dressing in a burqa for a game between the two sides several years ago.

Rovers are due to meet Bradford at Valley Parade, now known as the University of Bradford Stadium, in a League Two clash on October 26.