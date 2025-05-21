Doncaster road sealed off with police at scene of emergency incident tonight
A Doncaster road has reportedly been sealed off with a heavy police presence reported in the area tonight.
Eyewitnesses have reported numerous police vehicles in Buckleigh Crescent, Hexthorpe this afternoon with a cordon reportedly in place in part of the street.
It is understood emergency services have been at the scene across the course of the last hour.
The estate is Hexthorpe’s newest, built on the old Eden Grove area.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.