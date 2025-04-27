Doncaster road sealed off this lunchtime with emergency services at the scene

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Apr 2025, 14:03 BST
A Doncaster city centre road has been sealed off this lunchtime with emergency services at the scene.

Police and paramedics are currently at the scene in Highfield Road, near to the junction with Kings Road.

A cordon is understood to be in place and vehicles are being diverted away from the area.

It is understood that the road has also been closed off at the junction with Broxholme Lane.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details.

