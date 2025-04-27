Doncaster road sealed off this lunchtime with emergency services at the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster city centre road has been sealed off this lunchtime with emergency services at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and paramedics are currently at the scene in Highfield Road, near to the junction with Kings Road.

A cordon is understood to be in place and vehicles are being diverted away from the area.

It is understood that the road has also been closed off at the junction with Broxholme Lane.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details.