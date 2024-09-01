Doncaster road sealed off in both directions following serious emergency incident

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Sep 2024
A Doncaster road has been sealed off this lunchtime following a serious emergency incident.

Boat Lane in Sprotbrough has been closed off in both directions near the junction with Nursery Lane, local residents have reported.

Eyewitnesses have reported a cordon in place with police and ambulances also at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area with diversions in place while investigations take place.

We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of the incident.

