Doncaster road sealed off by police over fears for man on roof of building
A major Doncaster city centre road was sealed off by police for more than two hours for fears of the safety of a man on the roof of a building.
Police were called at 5.20pm yesterday (1 April) to reports of a concern for safety for a man on the roof of a building at North Bridge Road in Doncaster, a spokesperson said.
“A road closure was in place while emergency services carried out their work, and reopened shortly after 7.30pm.”
