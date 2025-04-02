Doncaster road sealed off by police over fears for man on roof of building

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:46 BST
A major Doncaster city centre road was sealed off by police for more than two hours for fears of the safety of a man on the roof of a building.

Police were called at 5.20pm yesterday (1 April) to reports of a concern for safety for a man on the roof of a building at North Bridge Road in Doncaster, a spokesperson said.

“A road closure was in place while emergency services carried out their work, and reopened shortly after 7.30pm.”

