Doncaster road sealed off by police after early morning smash re-opens
A Doncaster road sealed off by police following an early morning smash has re-opened.
Drivers were told to avoid Blacksmiths Lane in Marr, Doncaster, due to the road traffic collision earlier this morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Blacksmiths Lane in Marr, Doncaster, has now reopened.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation.”
Drivers were told to find alternative routes during the closure.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning’s incident.
