Doncaster road sealed off by police after early morning smash re-opens

A Doncaster road sealed off by police following an early morning smash has re-opened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers were told to avoid Blacksmiths Lane in Marr, Doncaster, due to the road traffic collision earlier this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Blacksmiths Lane in Marr, Doncaster, has now reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation.”

Drivers were told to find alternative routes during the closure.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning’s incident.