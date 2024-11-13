Doncaster road sealed off and emergency services at scene following crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster road has been cordoned off tonight with emergency services at the scene following a collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on Coppice Avenue, Hatfield.

"High Street is currently closed in both directions from the junction with Broadway to the junction with Coppice Avenue.

"The closure is expected to be in place for some time and we would ask that drivers please avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel.”