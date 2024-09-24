Doncaster road remains closed after car ploughs into lamp-post in early hours smash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster road has been closed off after a car ploughed into a lamp-post.

Police were called to Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe at 2.20am Monday after a blue Volkswagen Polo collided with a lamppost. Nobody was reported to be injured.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Due to the damage caused to the lamppost, Nutwell Lane was closed from the junction with Cow House Lane to Macaulay Crescent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This section of Nutwell Lane remains closed today (24 September) to allow for repair work to take place.”