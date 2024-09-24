Doncaster road remains closed after car ploughs into lamp-post in early hours smash

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Sep 2024, 09:50 BST
A Doncaster road has been closed off after a car ploughed into a lamp-post.

Police were called to Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe at 2.20am Monday after a blue Volkswagen Polo collided with a lamppost. Nobody was reported to be injured.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Due to the damage caused to the lamppost, Nutwell Lane was closed from the junction with Cow House Lane to Macaulay Crescent.

“This section of Nutwell Lane remains closed today (24 September) to allow for repair work to take place.”

