Doncaster road closed following a collision which resulted in a child being taken to hospital

A Doncaster road was closed yesterday afternoon (Monday June 30) following a collision which resulted in a child being taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that Goodison Boulevard, Church Lane, and School Lane were closed towards Cantley Lane at around 2.30-3pm while emergency services attended the scene, advising motorists to avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance were in attendance and the patient was taken to Sheffield Childrens’ Hospital.