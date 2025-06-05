Doncaster rail passengers warned of delays after a person was hit by a train

Doncaster rail passengers are being warned that there may be some service delays after a person was hit by a train this morning, Thursday June 5.

East Midlands Railway have reported that the person was hit by a train between Stockport and Sheffield, meaning services will experience delays and alterations, and there will a knock-on affect further afield, including Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “ We are sorry for any delays to your journey today - please see more info here https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/#Liverpool-Norwich-route”