Doncaster put on flood alert as heavy rain from Storm Bert sees River Don rise

Doncaster has been put on flood alert this afternoon following torrential rain from Storm Bert.

The Environment Agency has issued a “flooding is possible - be prepared” warning for the Lower River Don catchment.

A spokesperson said: “River levels are rising in the Lower Don catchment due to heavy rainfall throughout Saturday 23rd and into Sunday 24th November due to Storm Bert.

“Flooding is possible with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected. We would expect to see some of the washlands starting to fill later Sunday afternoon and into the early hours of Monday.

“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

“Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads near rivers.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and monitoring rainfall and river levels.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.

The alert area covers the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.