Doncaster primary schools among 1,600 named in report into sex abuse and rape culture

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Primary schools in Doncaster are among 1,600 across the UK named in a report claiming rape, sexual abuse and harassment are commonplace in the classroom.

Experiences of harassment, groping, inappropriate touching and rape have been anonymously reported by children and adults at 1,664 primary schools in the UK through a website for survivors, which has called for age-appropriate sex education to be taught to children under the age of nine.

The incidents have been anonymously reported on the site everyonesinvited.uk where a full list of the schools has been published.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One 12-year-old wrote on the site: “I was 10 years old and walking to school when a car pulled up and three teenage boys asked me to come inside. I wasn’t stupid. I said no, but one of them came out and grabbed my wrist. I would love to say I was brave and started screaming or fighting back but I was too scared.

The report names 1,600 schools across the UK where it says sex abuse and rape culture exist.The report names 1,600 schools across the UK where it says sex abuse and rape culture exist.
The report names 1,600 schools across the UK where it says sex abuse and rape culture exist.

“At this point, I was crying and trying do something. I was raped in that car by two of them, the third one watched and recorded. At school I was quiet the whole day my friends assumed it was nothing and it was over just like normal. I’m 12 years old now … and I am [a] survivor.”

The website said the schools included on the Everyone’s Invited primary school list, which it has decided to name, were there because of both past and recent reports of abuse.

“A large majority of our testimonies come from individuals looking back on their experiences,” said Sophie Lennox, a spokesperson for the website. “However, we have anecdotal evidence of children as young as five submitting their stories to our website with adult assistance, be that child therapists or parents.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At Everyone’s Invited, we are not suggesting a specific age at which teachers should deliver specific content,” Lennox said. “Instead, we work with schools to decide on a developmentally appropriate time to teach different aspects of relationships and sex education.”

She added that evidence from the website’s education programme and testimonies suggested that “across the board, this must be delivered at an earlier age than it currently is, which is nine years old.

"We need to take a building block approach that educates children to have the agency, tools and language to address these topics”.

Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice