Doncaster primary schools among 1,600 named in report into sex abuse and rape culture
Experiences of harassment, groping, inappropriate touching and rape have been anonymously reported by children and adults at 1,664 primary schools in the UK through a website for survivors, which has called for age-appropriate sex education to be taught to children under the age of nine.
The incidents have been anonymously reported on the site everyonesinvited.uk where a full list of the schools has been published.
One 12-year-old wrote on the site: “I was 10 years old and walking to school when a car pulled up and three teenage boys asked me to come inside. I wasn’t stupid. I said no, but one of them came out and grabbed my wrist. I would love to say I was brave and started screaming or fighting back but I was too scared.
“At this point, I was crying and trying do something. I was raped in that car by two of them, the third one watched and recorded. At school I was quiet the whole day my friends assumed it was nothing and it was over just like normal. I’m 12 years old now … and I am [a] survivor.”
The website said the schools included on the Everyone’s Invited primary school list, which it has decided to name, were there because of both past and recent reports of abuse.
“A large majority of our testimonies come from individuals looking back on their experiences,” said Sophie Lennox, a spokesperson for the website. “However, we have anecdotal evidence of children as young as five submitting their stories to our website with adult assistance, be that child therapists or parents.”
“At Everyone’s Invited, we are not suggesting a specific age at which teachers should deliver specific content,” Lennox said. “Instead, we work with schools to decide on a developmentally appropriate time to teach different aspects of relationships and sex education.”
She added that evidence from the website’s education programme and testimonies suggested that “across the board, this must be delivered at an earlier age than it currently is, which is nine years old.
"We need to take a building block approach that educates children to have the agency, tools and language to address these topics”.