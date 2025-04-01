Doncaster police chase ends in crash after driver spotted inhaling from balloon

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Apr 2025, 06:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster police chase ended in a crash after officers gave pursuit to a driver spotted inhaling from a balloon in the city centre.

The vehicle ended up ploughing into a wall – with the driver fleeing the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday (29 March) around 1pm, at Silver Street in Doncaster, officers from our roads policing team sighted the driver of a black Honda Civic inhaling from a balloon.

“Officers requested the driver of the vehicle to stop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police gave chase after a man was spotted inhaling from a balloon in Doncaster city centre.Police gave chase after a man was spotted inhaling from a balloon in Doncaster city centre.
Police gave chase after a man was spotted inhaling from a balloon in Doncaster city centre.

"When the driver failed to cooperate, a short pursuit commenced.

"The Honda later collided with the wall of a property and came to a stop in Glyn Avenue.

"The driver fled the scene on foot, with the vehicle seized by our officers. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceHonda

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice