Doncaster police chase ends in crash after driver spotted inhaling from balloon

A Doncaster police chase ended in a crash after officers gave pursuit to a driver spotted inhaling from a balloon in the city centre.

The vehicle ended up ploughing into a wall – with the driver fleeing the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday (29 March) around 1pm, at Silver Street in Doncaster, officers from our roads policing team sighted the driver of a black Honda Civic inhaling from a balloon.

“Officers requested the driver of the vehicle to stop.

"When the driver failed to cooperate, a short pursuit commenced.

"The Honda later collided with the wall of a property and came to a stop in Glyn Avenue.

"The driver fled the scene on foot, with the vehicle seized by our officers. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.