Doncaster office block is demolished following devastating blaze

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
A Doncaster office block has been demolished after being badly damaged in a devastating blaze.

Crews were called out to railway engineering firm Trackwork in Kirk Sandall last summer after flames ripped through a building on the site.

Aerial platforms were used to tackle the blaze which caused extensive damage to the building in Sandall Lane on the Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate.

Photos from the scene showed a large pall of smoke from the scene drifting across nearby factories and homes, with crews fom across Doncaster called in to tackle the blaze.

The building in Kirk Sandall was seriously damaged by fire last June.

The sprawling engineering site is home to the factory which produces rail plant, materials and signalling equipment for the railway industry.

No-one was injured in the incident last June

At the time, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Well done to our firefighters and control operators for their swift response to this incident.”

Bulldozers have moved in to demolish the building in recent weeks.

