Doncaster murder suspect arrested at hotel in York as victim is named

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Doncaster was held by police after a raid on a hotel in York.

Police were called to flats in Maple Grove, Conisbrough at 9.30 on Thursday night where a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been named locally as John Hinchcliffe.

A 23-year-old man was later arrested by police at a hotel in York on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Ben Wood, from South Yorkshire Police, said the family of the man who was found dead had been made aware and were being supported.

He added that a small cordon remained in place in part of Maple Grove as investigations continued.

He said: “A number of officers will remain at the scene over the course of today and potentially over the weekend as they carry out further inquiries and establish the circumstances behind this incident."

Det Ch Insp Wood also appealed for anyone with information or footage which might help the investigation to get in touch.

"Even the smallest piece of information could really aid our investigation, so I would urge you to make contact if you can help us in any way," he added.

If you have information which could assist enquiries, contact police on 101, quoting incident number 916 of 16 January 2025.

You can also pass information online via the reporting portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.