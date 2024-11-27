Doncaster MP Ed Miliband to be targeted by union in city centre winter fuel protest

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband will be targeted by a protest against cuts to the winter fuel allowance in the city centre this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protests will take place outside the Mansion House on Saturday in opposition to the government's cuts to winter fuel payments after a study by the Unite union showed constituents in Mr Miliband’s Doncaster North constituency oppose the cuts.

Organised by Unite and the Yorkshire and Humber Pensioners' Convention (YHPC), the protests will be a direct challenge to Mr Miliband, who is also Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary of State

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be followed by a meeting where all four MPs representing Doncaster constituencies have been invited to discuss the winter fuel allowance cut with local pensioners.

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband will be targeted with a protest in the city centre this weekend.

They are Mr Millband (Doncaster North), John Healey (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough), Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central) and Lee Pitcher (Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme).

The demo will take place from 11.45am to 12.30pm on Saturday followed by a meeting at Doncaster Unitarian Church, 60 Hall Gate from 12.30pm to 2pm.

The protests are the latest in a series of actions by Unite and pensioners' groups to apply pressure to the government and highlight the harm being done by cuts to pensioners' incomes. Unite is organising protests across the UK on the weekend of 29-30 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protests come as polling shows that in Doncaster just 29 per cent of voters support the introduction of means testing.

Meanwhile, 68 per cent of voters think it is unfair that pensioners on incomes as low as £220 a week will be refused winter fuel payments.

Three quarters (75 per cent) are worried about themselves or a family member affording their heating bills this winter.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The campaign opposing the pickpocketing of pensioners is now coming to the energy secretary’s own backyard. His own constituents don't support the policy and neither does the rest of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The government needs to rapidly rethink this tin-eared cut. It is simply wrong that winter fuel payments have been slashed while the mega wealthy remain untouched."

Unite has also begun legal action by instigating a judicial review of the government's policy. This is due to the belief the government has acted unlawfully. Its actions will have a terrible effect on millions of older people in society and will likely cause an increase in cold related deaths.

Paul Smillie, secretary of Unite South Yorkshire Retired Members branch said: “Thousands of pensioners here in Doncaster have lost their winter fuel payments, just as Ofgem have allowed the energy firms to put fuel prices up again. That means retired people are dramatically worse off this winter.

“If the government has a financial black hole to fill, they should tax the profits of these energy companies or add a wealth tax on the very richest in our society who can afford it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pensioners will remember who picked their pockets the next time they come to cast their vote.”

A spokesperson added: “The 50 richest families in Britain are worth £500 billion. A one per cent tax on the richest one per cent would create £25 billion. This would both eliminate the financial black hole in the government’s finances and provide additional money to support and enhance the UK’s public services.”