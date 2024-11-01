Doncaster motorway sealed off by police over concerns for safety of man

A Doncaster motorway was sealed off in both directions for more than two hours over concerns for the safety of a man.

At 6.53pm yesterday (31 October), police were called to reports of a concern for safety of a man at Junction 36 on the A1M.

The road was closed in both directions between junction 35 and junction 36 while emergency services responded.

Officers and the ambulance service attended and the man was brought to safety.

The road was reopened at around 9pm on Thursday.