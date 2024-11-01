Doncaster motorway closed in both directions following "police led" incident

A Doncaster motorway was closed to drivers for more than two hours last night following “a police led incident.”

A spokesperson for National Highways said diversions were in place on the A1(M) and said: “We can confirm the A1M between J35 (M18) and J36 (Doncaster) was closed in both directions on Thursday due to a police led incident.

"The motorway was closed at 6.52pm and reopened at 9.10pm.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details about the incident near to Broomhouse Lane.