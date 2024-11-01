Doncaster motorway closed in both directions following "police led" incident

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:47 BST
A Doncaster motorway was closed to drivers for more than two hours last night following “a police led incident.”

A spokesperson for National Highways said diversions were in place on the A1(M) and said: “We can confirm the A1M between J35 (M18) and J36 (Doncaster) was closed in both directions on Thursday due to a police led incident.

"The motorway was closed at 6.52pm and reopened at 9.10pm.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details about the incident near to Broomhouse Lane.

Related topics:DoncasterNational HighwaysM18South Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice