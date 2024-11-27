Doncaster motorway closed in both directions after concerns for man's safety

Police sealed off a Doncaster motorway in both directions over concerns for a man’s safety.

South Yorkshire Police were called around 5.20am today (27 November) following reports of concern for the safety of a man near junction 38 of the A1M.

A spokesperson said: “The motorway was closed in both directions from junction 38 while officers worked at the scene.

"It reopened after the incident was brought to a safe conclusion around 6.20am.”

Drivers faced two miles of congestion during the closure.