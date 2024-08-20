Doncaster man jailed for killing partner dies in jail after lethal cocktail of drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster man jailed for murder after a vicious attack on his partner died in jail after swallowing a lethal cocktail of drugs.

Christopher Keeling was serving a sentence for the killing of partner Ann Robinson at a house in Truro Avenue, Wheatley who suffered serious injuries following the attack in December 2000.

He was originally jailed for attempted murder in 2001 for 14 years after Mrs Robinson survived the attack, but was left needing 24-hour care.

She died aged 58 in 2014 as a result of Keeling's attack and a post-mortem found that her death was directly linked to the assault and Keeling was later jailed for a minimum of 18 years for murder, which he admitted.

Keeling, formerly of Selby Road, Thorne, died in HMP Doncaster on September 18, 2022, aged 63, from mixed drug toxicity, a newly released Prison Ombudsman report has confirmed.

He had been prescribed all the drugs found in his system, apart from tramadol, which was at four times the lethal range.

The report said that Keeling had terminal oesophageal cancer and had been given medication. It was not known how he obtained and took the tramadol.

"Police were satisfied that no one else had administered it to Mr Keeling. The evidence suggests that Mr Keeling took the tramadol with the intention of ending his life," the Ombudsman said.

The report added: "The clinical reviewer found that the care Mr Keeling received at Doncaster was generally good and was equivalent to that which he could have expected to receive in the community.

"However, she found that there had been some delays in Mr Keeling receiving his prescribed pain relief medication and in him getting an appropriate diet.

An inquest into Keeling's death held in August concluded that he died by suicide.

Det Con Ian Honeybone said South Yorkshire Police had worked closely with medical professionals and the Crown Prosecution Service to build a case to prosecute Keeling for murder.

He said: "This may seem like an unusual step, but extensive medical assessment concluded that the brutal and sustained attack on Ann in December 2000 significantly contributed to her death in March 2014.

"Her health was forever changed as a result of Keeling's actions that night. Ann survived extensive injuries but needed round-the-clock care and medical support."