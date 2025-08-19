Doncaster killer dubbed "lurker in the shadows" found guilty of murder

A Doncaster killer dubbed the “lurker in the shadows” has been found guilty of stabbing a man to death in a city alleyway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Predatory attacker Jason Hale, 37, has been found guilty of the killing of 42-year-old Sheldon Jameson in Hyde Park in September last year.

Hale, of no fixed address, who was referred to during the case as ‘the lurker in the shadows’, was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the morning of 19 September 2024, a member of the public found Sheldon in an alleyway between Apley Road and Whitburn Road in the Hyde Park area.

Jason Hale has been found guilty or murdering Sheldon Jameson in an alleyway in Hyde Park.

Paramedics attended but despite their efforts to save Sheldon’s life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Sheldon died from a stab wound to the chest.

South Yorkshire Police’s Major Crime Unit launched a murder investigation with detectives piecing together evidence to find who was responsible, and why Sheldon was killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following enquiries conducted, and investigative intuition, Hale was identified as a suspect for Sheldon’s murder and was later arrested as a result of dedicated policing by officers and a dog handler.

43-year-old Sheldon Jameson was stabbed to death in an alleyway in Doncaster.

Hale’s predatory behaviour became apparent when a man bravely came forward and told officers that two nights prior to Sheldon’s murder, a man matching Hale’s description tried to rob him in the same alleyway, and went on to stab him in the abdomen causing a serious injury.

During searches of the area, a knife was located, and DNA testing connected Hale to a weapon involved in the murder.

Through extensive CCTV trawling and viewing, footage showed Hale loitering around the alleyway on both the night of the murder and the attack two nights prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his interviews with detectives, Hale accepted he was the person on the CCTV on the night of the murder, and he had stabbed Sheldon, acting in self-defence.

Police opened a murder probe after Sheldon's body was found in Hyde Park.

He however completely denied being responsible for the attack on the man two days before.

He also admitted to officers that he had attempted to discard part of a further knife involved in the murder down a toilet, that officers later recovered during a police search.

Following a two-week trial, where the jury heard overwhelming evidence including witness testimonies, CCTV footage, and forensic examination results, they found Hale guilty of Sheldon’s murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also found guilty of attempted robbery and assault for his actions two nights previously.

Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, said: “At the heart of our investigation has been Sheldon Jameson, and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.

“This has been a complex investigation, and my team of detectives and police colleagues have demonstrated great commitment to catching Hale and putting him behind bars for his actions, and I commend their work and efforts.

“What became apparent throughout our investigation was that Hale was a predator and our communities are safer with him behind bars.

“I hope today brings some sort of closure to all those who loved Sheldon.”

Hale will appear back before Sheffield Crown Court on 16 October 2025 for sentencing.