Doncaster jail cordoned off as police probe reports of bomb
A Doncaster jail was cordoned off by police after reports of a bomb.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.20pm yesterday (March 12) following information received about an alleged bomb threat in the car park of HMP Moorland.
“Vulcan Way was temporarily cordoned off, with a scene established around the car park as a precaution.
“Following a thorough search of the area, no device was found, with the car park and road later reopened.”
“Enquiries are ongoing.”