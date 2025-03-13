Doncaster jail cordoned off as police probe reports of bomb

A Doncaster jail was cordoned off by police after reports of a bomb.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.20pm yesterday (March 12) following information received about an alleged bomb threat in the car park of HMP Moorland.

“Vulcan Way was temporarily cordoned off, with a scene established around the car park as a precaution.

“Following a thorough search of the area, no device was found, with the car park and road later reopened.”

“Enquiries are ongoing.”