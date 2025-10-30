Emergency services are in the midst of a rescue operation after a helicopter crashed over a field this morning.

Footage gathered by a Star photographer at the scene of Ings Road in Bentley shows the police cordon currently in place around the scene of the downed helicopter.

Road signs and police tape are currently being used to close off the country road.

Police and fire service vehicles can be seen, with others reporting having spotted a number of ambulances.

It is understood the four-seater helicopter – a Robinson R44 Raven II – came down in the field around 10am this morning, shortly after take-off from Gamston Airport in Retford.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.14am today (Thursday 30 October), we were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, where it is reported that a helicopter crashed in a field.

“Officers and emergency services colleagues are in attendance at the scene.

“Ings Lane is closed while we respond to this incident.

"Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible.

"Further updates will be provided when they are available.”