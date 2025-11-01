Doncaster helicopter crash: "Thoughts and prayers" with crash victims, says firm

The operators of a helicopter which crashed in Doncaster killing one man and leaving three others injured say their “thoughts and prayers” are with the victims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A joint probe is under way into the crash, which saw the helicopter crash into a field near Ings Road in Bentley on Thursday morning, minutes atfer taking off from Gamston Airport near Retford.

A 70 year-old man died at the scene while a child and two other adults were also injured in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kuki Helcopters, a flying school which runs flights out of Gamston, has now issued a statement regarding the tragedy.

Helicopter flying school firm Kuki says "thoughts and prayers" are with victims of the crash. (Photo: SWNS).

A spokesperson said: “At this very sad time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all those involved in the helicopter incident that occurred.

“Our heart felt condolences are sent to everyone affected by this tragedy and we will of course continue to support relevant agencies concerning the ongoing investigation.”

South Yorkshire Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch have been working throughout the last few days to determine the cause of the tragedy, which sparked a huge emergency operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An AAIB spokesperson said: “A team of inspectors has been sent to Doncaster to begin investigating a helicopter accident which occurred on Thursday 30 October.

“A multi-disciplinary team including inspectors with expertise in aircraft operations, engineering and recorded data have been deployed to the accident site to gather evidence and make enquiries.”

Police were called at 10.14am on Thursday after the Robinson R44 Raven helicopter crashed minutes after taking off, coming down in a field, narrowly avoiding factories, homes and nearby railway lines.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who saw or heard the helicopter to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Officers and emergency services colleagues are in attendance at the scene as part of a multi-agency response.

“A 70-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the crash and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family is aware and being supported by our officers.”

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, and two other passengers, a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, received minor injuries.

Ings Road remains closed while emergency services carry out their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Magnay, silver commander, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this tragic incident.

"We and our emergency services colleagues remain at the scene and we have launched a full joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident in parallel with the AAIB.

"As part of our investigation, we'd ask for anyone with information to get in touch.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw the events unfold, please contact us. We are particularly keen to hear from those with footage of the helicopter leading up to the crash."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can have information which could help the investigation, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 218 of 30 October 2025.

You can report online here: https://orlo.uk/n1xcC

You can submit video footage here: https://orlo.uk/xCUzS

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, who represents the consituency where the crash happened said: “This is devastating news and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim of this terrible incident. “My office are in touch with the relevant authorities including South Yorkshire Police, and I know the whole of Doncaster will be united in having the victim in their thoughts."