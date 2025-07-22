Doncaster GP surgery forced to shut after torrential rain causes flooding
The New Surgery in Mexborough will be closed following the incident yesterday which saw rain cascading through the roof.
In a message to patients shared on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Adwick Road surgery said: “The practice has had to have an emergency evacuation due to a significant roof leak from heavy rainfall.”
A later update added: “Due to major flooding at the practice this afternoon, The New Surgery will be closed on 22 July.
"The building is currently without power and has been deemed unsafe.
"Please do not travel to the surgery.
"Patients with appointments will be contacted to arrange remote consultations where possible.
"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. Further updates will be shared as soon as we have them.”
