Doncaster firefighters were called out to deal with motorbike and agricultural building fires
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters were called out to deal with three incidents over the weekend.
On Friday, April 25, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate motorbike fire at 8.40pm on Jenkinson Grove, Armthorpe. The crew left the scene at 8.55pm.
On Saturday, Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a hay bale at 6.30pm on Bawtry Road, Lindholme. The crew came away at 7.30pm.
On Sunday, firefighters from Edlington, Doncaster, Maltby, Dearne and Adwick stations were called out to an agricultural building on fire at 2.10pm on Marr Grange Lane, Marr. The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 6pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.