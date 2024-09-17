Doncaster firefighters were called out to deal with a vehicle and rubbish fire
Doncaster firefighters were called out to deal with a vehicle and rubbish fire overnight Monday-Tuesday, September 16-17.
A vehicle was accidentally on fire at 9.55pm on Lawn Avenue in Doncaster. Firefighters from the Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 11.10pm.
Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 6.50am this morning on The Crescent, Woodlands. The crew came away at 7.30am.
