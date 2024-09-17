Doncaster firefighters were called out to deal with a vehicle and rubbish fire

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Sep 2024, 11:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster firefighters were called out to deal with a vehicle and rubbish fire overnight Monday-Tuesday, September 16-17.

A vehicle was accidentally on fire at 9.55pm on Lawn Avenue in Doncaster. Firefighters from the Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 11.10pm.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 6.50am this morning on The Crescent, Woodlands. The crew came away at 7.30am.

Related topics:DoncasterWoodlands

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice