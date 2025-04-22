Doncaster firefighters rushed to scene of two incidents involving a vehicle, decking and fencing
Firefighters were rushed to the scene of two incidents in Doncasterover the weekend.
On Saturday, April 19, Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving decking and fencing at 11.20am on Harrowden Road, Wheatley. The crew left the scene at 12.30pm.
