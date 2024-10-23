Doncaster firefighters rushed to scene of shop building blaze which quickly spread

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 12:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster firefighters rushed to the scene of a building blaze last night (Tuesday) which quickly spread.

Three fire engines attended the blaze on the outside of a building on High Street, Carcroft, after a call was received at 7.07pm.

It is believed that this fire was originally started from cardboard that was stored next to the building which then spread to the external cladding and wooden fixtures of the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Approximately 20 square metres of cladding was damaged and smoke had penetrated through to the shop floor area but the fire did not spread internally.

Crews used a main jet, hose reel and a ladder to check the roof area for any unseen fire spread. The incident had been dealt with by 8.42pm.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice