Doncaster firefighters rushed to scene of shop building blaze which quickly spread

Doncaster firefighters rushed to the scene of a building blaze last night (Tuesday) which quickly spread.

Three fire engines attended the blaze on the outside of a building on High Street, Carcroft, after a call was received at 7.07pm.

It is believed that this fire was originally started from cardboard that was stored next to the building which then spread to the external cladding and wooden fixtures of the building.

Approximately 20 square metres of cladding was damaged and smoke had penetrated through to the shop floor area but the fire did not spread internally.

Crews used a main jet, hose reel and a ladder to check the roof area for any unseen fire spread. The incident had been dealt with by 8.42pm.